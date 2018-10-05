What’s Poppin’: Bacon Ranch popcorn and Banana Kreme Kustard

What goes best with movies? Primo Popcorn, of course.

Today’s featured flavor is Bacon Ranch. If you’re craving bacon, you’re going to love this flavor. Primo Popcorn fans put this flavor in the top five.

Mascot shirts are also available for this flavor, and if you buy any mascot shirt, you’ll get a bag of matching popcorn.

Banana Kreme is this week’s featured Kustard. This is a creamy banana and you won’t miss the peel!

If you want to check out today’s featured flavor or their many other unique flavors, all you have to do is head to the Primo Popcorn store on Sand Island Access Road.

If you can’t get to the store or if you live on a neighbor island, you can always click and shop online at primopopcorn.com.