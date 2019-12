Happy St. Patty’s Day!

Shamrock is the featured chocolate.

It’s a mint chocolate chip flavor that’s cool.

Keep the cool going with Mint Chocolate Chip frozen kustard.

The Shamrock and Mint Chocolate Chip Kustard Combo is back.

Get a special price on this combo till the end of the month or while supplies last.

Come check all that’s going on at 120 Sand Island Access Road or click and shop online at https://www.primopopcorn.com.