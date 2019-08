Shiso Horny is made with a plum furikake. The shiso leaf is the key to this Asian flavor.

Old Fashion Caramel. It’s old fashion, old school and old time fun.

Shout out for new store hours at Primo Popcorn and Kremery.

M-F 9am-5pm

Sat 10am-2pm

Sunday Closed

They are cutting out 1 hour earlier on Fridays!

See all your favorites at 120 Sand Island Access Road or click and shop online at www.primopopcorn.com.