What’s Poppin’ with Primo Popcorn? July’s special chocolate flavor for summer is Strawberry Lemonade, a marriage of 2 popular summer time flavors.

Not too sweet and not too sour, but just right.

Get yours now because this is a limited-edition summertime favorite.

Or, cool off with a sweet treat.

Ube is a smooth and creamy blend of Okinawan sweet potatoes and coconut.

You can always go to the Primo Popcorn store on Sand Island Access Road or click and shop online at http://primopopcorn.com