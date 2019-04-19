Primo Popcorn for Bacon Lovers

Calling all bacon lovers.
Let this flavor wee, wee, wee you all the way home!
Bacon Ranch is one of Primo Popcorn’s top 5 flavors and when you get a mascot shirt, you get free popcorn, too.
And Blueberry Cheesecake Justard has always been a fan favorite.
Real blueberries blended with that smooth cheesecake.
Just a reminder, next Wednesday is Administrative Professional’s Day.
If you need to get something different this year, Primo is the place.
Get a custom tower, frozen kustard, popcorn lei or just favorite flavors in a bag, make it the Primo Popcorn difference.
Check it all out at 120 Sand Island Access Road or click and shop online at https://www.primopopcorn.com.