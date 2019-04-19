Primo Popcorn for Bacon Lovers

Calling all bacon lovers.

Let this flavor wee, wee, wee you all the way home!

Bacon Ranch is one of Primo Popcorn’s top 5 flavors and when you get a mascot shirt, you get free popcorn, too.

And Blueberry Cheesecake Justard has always been a fan favorite.

Real blueberries blended with that smooth cheesecake.

Just a reminder, next Wednesday is Administrative Professional’s Day.

If you need to get something different this year, Primo is the place.

Get a custom tower, frozen kustard, popcorn lei or just favorite flavors in a bag, make it the Primo Popcorn difference.

Check it all out at 120 Sand Island Access Road or click and shop online at https://www.primopopcorn.com.

