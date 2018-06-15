Primo Popcorn – Dad is a Winnah!

This week Primo Popcorn wants everyone to remember that special guy we call Dad.

Just for some laughs how about giving him a bag of Primo Popcorn’s “Grumpy Old Men” its salt and vinegar and delicious!

Pair that up with Pidgin Overdrive’s “Winnah” t-shirt!

Because after when it comes right down to it, HE IS A WINNAH!

There’s a Primo popup event coming up this weekend.

Primo Popcorn and Kremery will be at the Hawaii Beer Fest this Saturday from 5pm to 9pm at the Bishop Museum Great Lawn.

Event-goers will be able to sample from over 100 brews from famous American and Hawaii breweries.

This is a 21 and over event organized by Ohana Broadcasting and Kurious Productions.

Tickets are still available at Eventbrite.com.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Rotary Club of Honolulu.

Another fun Father’s Day event!

Come and visit the Primo Popcorn store at 120 Sand Island Access Rd, Honolulu, HI 96819.

Or if you can’t get to the store or if you live on a neighbor island, you can always click and shop online: http://primopopcorn.com

