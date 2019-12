You can enjoy Primo Popcorn’s birthday cake flavor any time, not just on your birthday.

Those with a sweet tooth will enjoy the taste of frosting with sprinkles.

If savory’s more your thing, Japanese curry will take you right back to the curry house.

It’s good enough to be your next meal.

To try all of their unique flavors, visit Primo Popcorn’s main location at 120 Sand Island Access Road, or shop online.

Website: Primopopcorn.com