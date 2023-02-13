Honolulu (KHON2) – Dedicated to curating premium live event experiences, On Location has brought their luxury experience, VIP services and talented team to Arizona in honor of Super Bowl 57.

Known for putting together some of Hollywood’s most-valued gift bags, Rachael Honowitz-Cosgrove has partnered up with On Location to deliver top-rated items to VIPs of Super Bowl 57.

“The energy at the gifting suite is amazing. Everyone here is excited to go home with their gifts and celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, while enjoying some high-quality products,” says Rachael Honowitz-Cosgrove, Owner of Gift Bags by Rachael.

Attendees of On Locations Gifting Suite were able to go home with products ideal for different lifestyles.

Honowitz-Cosgrove says, “We have everything you can think of. From facial products by Michael Strahan, to the latest phone cases by Otterbox, and high-quality robes by Barefoot Dreams and more, this Gifting Suite has it all. I believe this Gifting Suite is such a big hit, is because there’s a product for everyone here.”

To learn more about Gift Bags by Rachael, and some of On Location’s services, customers can do so via it’s respected websites.

