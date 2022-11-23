Honolulu (KHON2) – The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix and Gold House hosted an Asian and Pacific Islander (API) event to honor the content they have created in Hollywood. .

Talent, filmmakers, celebrities, and influencers gathered to enjoy special experiences of the night. The 2022 API roster hit the black carpet to speak to press about the work being done in Hollywood by Asian and Pacific Islander creators.

“It’s an honor that Netflix is recognizing our culture. To see our traditions and values be celebrated on a big platform like Netflix is amazing. What they covered about the Pacific Islands is just the surface. I’m excited to see what else will be showcased on Netflix in the future,” says Brad Kalilimoku, Finding Ohana Cast Member.

Finding ‘Ohana is now streaming on Netflix