Honolulu (KHON2) – Hawaii born dancer and actress, Cheyenne Amber is following her performing arts dream in Hollywood.

Kaneohe native, Cheyenne Amber has been involved in the Los Angeles dance and acting community, alongside other Hawaii-born performers.

“I love representing Hawaii here in Los Angeles, and I love being with my friends who are also from Hawaii. What’s great about being here in California, is that I get to bring the knowledge of what I learned back home and apply it here in Hollywood,” says Cheyenne Amber, Dancer and Actress.

Cheyenne Amber has since been in numerous music videos, danced alongside A-list artists and have appeared in short films throughout Los Angeles.

