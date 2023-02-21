In honor of the new Magic Mike’s Last Dance film we head over to the 9th island to catch up with local boy Lake Smits who’s apart of “Magic Mike Live Las Vegas” show.

He started his dance career at the age of 12 when he received a dance scholarship from “24-7 Dance Force Studio”. Smit’s trained from age 12 to 19 years old where he then flew up to Los Angeles to audition for “So You Think You Can Dance”. Unfortunately, that didn’t work out but he received the opportunity to dance for Janet Jackson. From there Smit’s career took off and he danced for big names such as JLO, Britney Spears, and now “Magic Mike Live Las Vegas”.

To stay up to date and support a local boy you can follow him on social media at @Lakesmits