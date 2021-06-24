Local Actor, Kekoa Kekumano Appears on New HBO Max Series

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local actor, Kekoa Kekumano is representing Hawaii with his new role in HBO Max’s new series.

Hawaii-born actor, Kekoa Kekumano rose to fame for his roles in Hawaii 5-0, Aquaman and now HBO Max’s new series, “The White Lotus.”

“The show follows the vacations of various hotel guests over the span of a week as they relax and vacation in Hawaii at a hotel called The White Lotus,” says Kekoa Kekumano, Actor.

Different from his action roles, Kekumano plays “Kai,” an employee at The White Lotus. A role he was able to understand from past job experiences.

Kekumano says, “I danced hula at a lot of hotels around the state, and because of that, I was able to understand what situations hotel employees deal with, which helped with my role as Kai.”

Excited for his role, Kekumano is eager for audience to watch this show as he says gives a glimpse of what hotel employees deal with.

“They [hotel employees] deal with and see a lot and I am excited for everyone to see what they go through,” says Kekumano.

“The White Lotus” premieres on HBO Max Sunday, July 11.

SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS:

Kekoa Kekumano (IG @Kekoa_keku)

The White Lotus (IG @TheWhiteLotus)