Hawaii-born actress Auli’i Cravalho is making waves as she takes on a leading role in Amazon Prime Video’s highly anticipated new series, “The Power.” The show is based on the best-selling novel by Naomi Alderman and centers around teenage girls who suddenly and mysteriously develop the power to electrocute people at will.

As one of the lead actresses, Cravalho is thrilled to be part of a project that empowers women from all walks of life. She believes that viewers will be able to see this message reflected in the show, which pays tribute to the book while also introducing new characters to help tell the story even better.

With her powerful on-screen presence, Cravalho has proven time and again that she has the talent to captivate audiences. She rose to fame as the voice of the titular character in Disney’s hit animated movie, “Moana,” and has since starred in a number of high-profile projects.

As “The Power” premieres on March 31st on Amazon Prime Video, fans of Cravalho and lovers of dystopian dramas are eagerly anticipating the series’ arrival. With its thought-provoking themes and talented cast, “The Power” is sure to be a must-watch show of the year.

Auli’i Cravahlo:

