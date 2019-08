For the first time at the Made in Hawaii Festival Primo Popcorn will be showcasing it’s famous Kustards.

The family run business is known for it’s true to taste popcorn flavors and have often featured it’s kustards on Living808.

Now for everyone attending those Kustards will be available at the festival.

The Made in Hawaii Festival runs through this entire weekend and if you cant get to the store on San Island Access road you can visit them online at http://primopopcorn.com