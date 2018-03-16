What’s Poppin’

Now you have kettle corn or Primo Popcorn’s Litto Bit Sugar & Salt.

Chef Ry is always looking to put a little twist on things and the difference is the extra butter flavor.

You’ll be spoiled after just one bite of this favorite.

Now in the new hibiscus bag, too!

Pua Ting is such a great shirt to give someone named Pua or someone who is really Pua Ting because she married your braddah. Whateva the case, having fun, the Pidgin Overdrive way.

Just a reminder about the St. Patty’s Day Shamrock and Mint Chocolate Chip Kustard special that is still going on.

Check out the fun and flavorful collection at 120 Sand Island Access Road or click and shop online at http://www.primopopcorn.com

