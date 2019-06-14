What’s Poppin’ with Primo Popcorn: Shiso Horny & Banana Kreme

What’s Poppin’ with Primo Popcorn? A tasty popcorn with an unforgettable name.

Shiso Horny takes the shiso also called the “beefsteak plant” and blends it with the plum furikake to create a unique flavor…with truly Asian flair and a nice kick of shiso flavor

Banana Kreme is Primo Popcorn’s featured frozen kustard flavor this week.

Banana Kreme has the best part of the banana co-mingled with the smooth cream.

Father’s day popup weekend is coming up.

Primo Popcorn and Kremery is joining Huff and Puff with their puffed rice treats at Menehune Mac Candies.

This popup will be sure to please dad’s sweet side.

Check it out:

Saturday 10am-2pm

Menehune Mac Candies

707 Waiakamilo road

On Saturday, you’ll find Primo Popcorn and Kremery at the Honolulu Night Market.

Check out hot summer nights with Primo Popcorn and cool Kremery frozen kustard while you enjoy all the fun.

Saturday 6pm-10pm

Honolulu Night Market

Auahi Street & Keawe Street in Kakaako

See all that they have at 120 Sand Island Access Road or click and shop online at www.primopopcorn.com

