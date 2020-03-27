@Home: Movies at Fandango

Living808 @Home

Enjoy fresh videos that bring a smile to your face with fun activities and shared experiences with our Living808 family on Facebook and Instagram (@living808tv) and join in on our watch parties 9-10am weekdays.

While Living808 brings you encore episodes, Tannya, John and Mikey will bring you fresh content and behind the scenes insights weekday @Home.

What’s Poppin’ with New Movies

Movie theaters may be closed, but Living808 @Home has some new movie options that you can catch from the comfort and safety of your own home!

While we’re social distancing, some studios are giving in-home access to the latest movies with the help of Fandango.

Tannya, John, & Mikey take a sneak peek at What’s Poppin’ at home.

The Invisible Man

When Cecilia’s abusive ex takes his own life and leaves her his fortune, she suspects his death was a hoax. As a series of coincidences turn lethal, Cecilia works to prove that she is being hunted by someone nobody can see. “The Invisible Man” is rated R.

Emma

Jane Austen’s beloved comedy about finding your equal and earning your happily ever after is reimagined in this new film adaptation of Emma. The movie is set in 1800’s England, and follows a well meaning but selfish young woman who meddles in the love lives of her friends. Emma is rated PG.

The Hunt and more

Other movies you can watch straight from theaters right to your couch are:

The Hunt- This is the controversial movie where some “ruthless elitists” gather at a remote location to hunt humans for sport.

Onward- Two sibling elves embark on a quest to discover if there is any magic left in the world.

Birds of Prey – Harley Quinn faces the wrath of narcissistic crime boss Black Mask and Gotham.

The Way Back- Ben Affleck plays a troubled man who struggles with alcoholism while coaching the basketball team at his old high school.

Renting from Fandango

These new releases are available for $19.99 for a 48-hour rental. For more information, visit fandango’s website at fandangonow.com.

I Still Believe (Lion’s Gate)

Lions Gate is allow allowing fans to stream movies. This Friday, March 27th, you can catch the release of “I Still Believe.” This is the touching true story of Christian music star Jeremy Camp and his journey of love and loss. Catch it on lionsgate.com

@Home Movie Snack: Guacamole!

With the extra time you’re spending watching movies at home, you’ll want a quick and easy snack. Living808 at home is working on quick and easy recipes for you. Tannya whipped up one of her go-to dishes: guacamole! Tannya opted not to use onions, but you can always add to taste… or spice things up with jalapenos if you like some heat.