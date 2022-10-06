Honolulu (KHON2) – Local boy, Jacob Batalon is starring in a new original series, “Reginald The Vampire” now showing on SyFy.

Reginald The Vampire follows Reginald Andres who discovers he has a few unrecognized powers of his own, after getting bit by vampires.

“This ‘dramedy’ is one of those funny and entertaining shows. We see Reginald as the unconventional vampire that we are used to seeing in films as he tries to survive against a coven of vampires who want him dead because he is unlike any other,” says Jacob Batalon, Reginald and Executive Producer of Reginald The Vampire.

As Executive Producer, Batalon wanted to bring his Hawaii values and upbringing from the islands onto the set.

Batalon says, “Hawaii is known for its kindness and warm personalities and I wanted to encourage that ‘aloha spirit’ mentality in our cast.”

Reginald The Vampire is airing now on SyFy.

Jacob Batalon:

