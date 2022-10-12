The Great Aloha Run is returning to an in-person event this year! After two years of being virtual, the Hawaii Pacific Health is excited to be able to get back together again. They will still offer a virtual option, but today we learned all about the changes for the upcoming live event with Alan, Connie and Jonathan.

Alan shared, “Because of all of the uncertainty of the future of the Aloha Stadium, we are working very closely with the Stadium Authority to create a finish line in the lower Halawa lot just like we had done at our very first Great Aloha Run. The 8.15 mile course will stay the same however, there will be changes to the finish and because of safety factors and logistical issues, we are keeping it simple on race day with a small awards program and post-race refreshments. For the first time ever, our Finisher T-shirts and Medals will be distributed at packet pick-up at the Hawaii Pacific Health’s Sports Health & Fitness Expo on Presidents’ Day weekend. This is the location that all race participants must go to get their race bibs. The Expo is not just for race participants and welcomes everyone!”

This year, they will be having the annual kick-off at the Barn at Salt in Kaka`ako on Friday, October 21 from 5 to 7 pm. Kick-off will include an array of health and wellness activities like CPR and AED training, the Aloha Diaper Bank donation drive, health information and wellness activities and an opportunity to sign-up on the spot for early bird registration.

For more information, visit greataloharun.com.