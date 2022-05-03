Honolulu (KHON2) – ALTRES has just unveiled a new brand logo in honor of servicing Hawaii’s employers and its employees.

ALTRES is dedicated to making business simple for employers and employees by providing human resources administration, staffing and world-class HR technology.

“In addition to staffing, we also provide outsourced payroll and human resource services to over 2,000 businesses statewide via simplicityHR brand.We developed our own HR Information System, HR Symphony which allows employers and employees the ability to access all their payroll, HR and benefits info right from their phone,” says Barron Guss, CEO and President, ALTRES.

According to Guss, ALTRES handles services when it comes to HR services for local businesses and its employees.

Gusss says “We handle everything from payroll administration, benefits, HR, compliance, workers’ compensation, training and recruitment as well as we provide world-class HR technology which is locally developed.”

To learn more employers are encouraged to contact ALTRES via their official website and social media accounts.

WEBSITE:

www.altres.com

ALTRES Corporate

https://www.linkedin.com/company/altres/

https://www.instagram.com/altres_inc/

simplicityHR by ALTRES

https://www.facebook.com/simplicityHR

https://www.linkedin.com/company/simplicityhr-by-altres/

ALTRES Staffing

https://www.facebook.com/altresstaffing/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/altres-staffing/