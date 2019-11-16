Live Now
HPD presser on last night’s confrontation between protesters and police officers at Kalaeloa

What’s happening at HoMA

Living808
Posted: / Updated:

The Honolulu Museum of Art is home to some of the largest Asian and Pan Pacific Art in the United States. In addition to the arts, it is also the host of various events and activities going on around town.

Here’s a few upcoming events happening at HoMA this month:

Family Sunday presented by Bank of Hawaii Foundation: Makahiki

November 17
10am – 4pm, art activities end at 2pm
Free admission

The Chemistry of Water
On view through November 22, 2019
Honolulu Museum of Art School Main Gallery

HoMA Café 50th Anniversary
Call 808-532-8734 for weekly specials throughout November

Website: http://honolulumuseum.org

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story