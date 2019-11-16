What’s happening at HoMA

The Honolulu Museum of Art is home to some of the largest Asian and Pan Pacific Art in the United States. In addition to the arts, it is also the host of various events and activities going on around town.

Here’s a few upcoming events happening at HoMA this month:

Family Sunday presented by Bank of Hawaii Foundation: Makahiki

November 17

10am – 4pm, art activities end at 2pm

Free admission

The Chemistry of Water

On view through November 22, 2019

Honolulu Museum of Art School Main Gallery

HoMA Café 50th Anniversary

Call 808-532-8734 for weekly specials throughout November

Website: http://honolulumuseum.org