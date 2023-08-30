Honolulu (KHON2) – We Buy Houses Hawaii is helping Hawaii residents with tips on keeping their homes and land in the islands.

Daniel Kong of “We Buy Houses Hawaii” is providing Hawaii residents with tips or pieces of advice to the people of Maui as an investor.

“First thing is to not sell your land. Don’t make any big major decisions out of fear, or when you are emotional in any way. Make sure you talk to friends and family first, and take some time to look at all of your different options. The last thing we want is to make a rash decision. And this usually happens when we are emotional or not in a good state of mind. Make sure you are grounded before you make any major decisions like selling land or a house,” says Daniel Kong, President, We Buy Houses Hawaii.

According to Kong, those who lost a house or had some extenuating circumstances can go to a bank or lender for advice on how to put a pause on making mortgage payments.

Kong says, “Depending on your situation a lot of lenders are willing to give you a break on paying your mortgage for a period of time. I think some local banks like Bank of Hawaii or CPB might be doing this, but either way, reach out to your lender to see if this is a possibility.”

Lastly, Kong feels Hawaii residents should be aware of callers claiming to be from FEMA or insurance and asking for personal information.

“Don’t give out your information, unless you are the one making the call out yourself from a verified number. What these guys will do, is get your info, and then make an insurance claim on your behalf and pocket the money. So be careful what info you give out and don’t answer questions from someone who called you. You always want to be the one calling out, unless you know them personally,” says Kong.

We Buy Houses Hawaii is part of a network of local investors and has resources to help Hawaii residents. From housing, to supplies, and connections with mental health and nonprofits, those looking for any advice can reach out to Kong and his team.

We Buy Houses Hawaii:

Website: www.webuyhouseshawaii.com/

Social Media Handles:

@danielkong808 (Instagram) @danielkong808 (YouTube)