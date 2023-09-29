Honolulu (KHON2) – Hawaiian Airlines will be one of the businesses participating in the 2023 Aloha Festivals’ Floral Parade.

With this years’ theme being “Pili Aina,” participants of the 2023 Aloha Festivals’ Floral Parade will have to bring to life what it means to be connected to the land, through the design and creativity of their floats.

“We are representing Aloha Tower in the 1930s where tourists were brought in through ships. As we are a part of the tourism industry, we wanted to tell an honor that story in our float design. Our way of keeping things natural and organic is through the use of the designs, we use oatmeal, seaweed, sesame seeds, beans, chili peppers and more,” says Brian Sabog, Flight Attendant of Hawaiian Airlines.

