Honolulu (KHON2) – Family-friendly events will be offered to guests of the International Market Place throughout the month of December.

The International Market Place is getting into the Holiday fun with exciting festivities and décor for its guests.

“We have a lot going on this month. On Friday, December 1st to Sunday, December 24th guests will be able to take photos with “Hawaiian Holiday Santa.” Our festive holiday décor will be arranged near the ‘Waikiki’ sign on Level 1, where families can purchase both print and digital copies of their memories. Pet Photos with Santa will be available on Monday, Dec. 4th and 11th.The first 50 reservations receive 2 complimentary tickets to Waikiki Aquarium,” says Malia Zannoni, Marketing & Sponsorship Director at The International Market Place.

Guests will also be able to check out a petting Zoo, from 10AM to 4PM on December 22nd, as well as a “Holiday Tiki Bar” at the Donn the Beachcomber treehouse.

Zannoni says, “On December 20th, we invite everyone to check out our “Gift of Mele” Holiday Concert, in collaboration with Haku Collective, a production company that promotes artists and stories from Hawaii.”

To learn more about the International Market Place and its offerings, guests are encouraged to log on to its official website.

International Market Place:

Website: www.shopinternationalmarketplace.com Social Media Handles: @intlmktplace