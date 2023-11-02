Honolulu (KHON2) – The Annual Taste of Korea will take place the second week of November.

The 7th Annual Taste of Korea hosted by Hawaii Korean Cultural Center, is a fundraiser to build the Korean Cultural Center in Hawaii.

“We have 14 restaurants and food vendors participating at the 7th Annual Taste of Korea, a food tasting event. Chef Hyun Kim of O’Kim’s Contemporary Kitchen will demonstrate how to make Kimchi at the Taste of Korea,” says Amanda Chang, Chairperson of Hawaii Korean Cultural Center.

In addition to the many food vendors, guests will be able to experience a lineup of great entertainment.

Chang says, “We will have K-Pop dance, K-Line dance and traditional Korean music and dance too. We also have raffle ticket drawings with great prizes.”

The 7th Annual Taste of Korea will be held at 6PM on Friday, November 10th at the Honolulu Country Club in Salt Lake.

Hawaii Korean Cultural Center:

https://www.hawaiikcc.org