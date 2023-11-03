Honolulu (KHON2) – Both Oahu and Maui will be home to the 2023 Pasifika fest, an event that celebrates all of Polynesia.

With 2 stages of music and dance and over 20 vendors with food, handmade items, and more. The Pasifika Fest will take place on Oahu at Wet N Wild Hawaii and on Maui at Da Playground.

“This event is great because it invites Polynesian artists of all different crafts to come together to celebrate the Polynesian culture,” says Myz Lulu, Co-Host of Pasifika Fest.

Guests of Pasifika Fest will be able to listen and dance to music by many different Polynesian artists, some including Hawaii-based musicians.

“I’m excited to be on this stage. I look up to a lot of the artists that will be performing, so getting to be on this stage with them sharing our culture with each other,” says Jasmin Nicole, Musician.

Those looking to attend the Pasifika Fest can learn more by filling its official social media page.

Pasifika Fest 2023:

@PasifikaFest