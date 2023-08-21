Honolulu (KHON2) – Local singer and songwriter, Fia will be taking his musical performances to Blue Note Hawaii with two upcoming shows.

Four-time Island Music Award winner, Fia is bringing familiar songs including originals and covers to his fans at Blue Note Hawaii on August 23rd and August 29th.

“I grew up on R&B, so my fans will be able to see a lot of that, along with my own songs. I’ll be sharing the backstory of each song so they can know the performance better, and get a new perspective,” says Fia, singer and songwriter.

Tickets for Fia’s Blue Note Hawaii shows can be purchased online via the Blue Note Hawaii website.

Blue Note Hawaii Presents: Fia

August 23rd and 29th

Tickets: www.bluenotehawaii.com

Fia:

@TheArtistFia