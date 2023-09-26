Honolulu (KHON2) – Kay Mukaigawa of Engel and Volkers Honolulu talks with Claudine Yim, a Realtor Associate with Engel & Volkers to talk about specific housing costs and what makes Kaneohe a unique place to live.

According to Claudine Yim, Real Estate Advisor at Engel and Volkers Honolulu, Kaneohe is a close-knit, friendly community with a perfect balance of small and large businesses to meet the daily needs of residents.

“There are so many things that I absolutely love about Kaneohe. Let’s start with the Bay, our playground in the sea. Where residents can launch their boat from Heeia Kea Pier or maybe from their own personal pier to enjoy a day at the famous sandbar or dive among the many reefs,” Claudine Yim, Real Estate Advisor at Engel and Volkers Honolulu.

