Honolulu (KHON2) – Families are hosting large gatherings, generating a lot of grease potentially going down the drain. The Department of Environmental Services is encouraging Hawaii residents to be mindful of what substances are drained.

According to the Department of Environmental Services, when fats, oils, and grease (FOG) enter the sewer system they cool and solidify within the sewer system.

“This solidification causes blockages, leading to overflows and backups, ultimately resulting in sewage spills. These spills endanger aquatic life and disrupt local ecosystems, posing a significant threat to the environment,” says Roger Babcock Jr., Director of Department of Environmental Services.

Preventing Fats, Oils, and Grease (FOG) from entering the sewer system requires a concerted effort from both residents and businesses.

Bobcock says, “Individuals can make a significant impact by adopting simple yet effective practices. Firstly, households should avoid pouring FOG down the drain; instead, they can collect it in a sealed container and dispose of it in the regular trash. Additionally, wiping down greasy pans and plates with paper towels before washing them can help minimize FOG going into the drains.”

To learn more about FOG and other ways of prevention, Hawaii residents can log onto the official website of The Department of Environmental Services.

The Department of Environmental Services

Website: https://www.honolulu.gov/env