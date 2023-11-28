Honolulu (KHON2) – Elephant Learning helps students to become more confident in school and test-taking.

Dr. Aditya Nagrath launched Elephant Learning to help kids receive a good education, In which a recent research study shows students who used Elephant Learning an average of 40 minutes per week, learned an average of 1.67 years of mathematics in just 13 weeks.

“It’s an online math academy for children. We cover from kindergarten to counting through algebra. On average children in our system learn over a year and a half of math over the course of ten weeks when they use it just 30 minutes per week,” says Aditya Nagrath PhD, CEO and Founder of Elephant Learning.

