Honolulu (KHON2) – Podcasts host, Coralie Chun Matayoshi, talks about new cars being available in showrooms, and Hawaii’s Lemon Law.

According to Coralie Chun Matayoshi, host of What’s The Law, Hawaii’s Lemon Law helps car buyers who are having problems getting their new vehicle repaired under a manufacturer’s warranty. In order for a car to be considered a “lemon,” it has to have a defect or malfunction that is covered by the manufacturer’s express warranty which substantially impairs the use, safety, or market value of the vehicle.

“You must give the manufacturer a reasonable opportunity to repair the defect, and you need to send written notification to the manufacturer during the Lemon Law Rights Period. The State Department of Commerce & Consumer Affairs administers an arbitration program that is simpler and less expensive than going to court and if you prevail, you can get a replacement or refund on your car.,” says, What’s The Law, Podcast Host, Coralie Chun Matayoshi.

In addition, Gallup polls rank used car salesmen at the bottom of the list for honesty and ethics. New and used car dealers, car rental companies, government and online auctions, banks and loan companies sell repossessed cars. Private owners, and even Costco sells used cars. Dealers are required to have written disclosures and warranties, but you may have to pay a higher price.

Matayoshi says, “Be careful with private sellers – make sure they have title to sell it to you in the first place, check the odometer, ask for maintenance records, have a mechanic check out the vehicle before purchasing, and check national databases for information on the car’s damage history – like if it was involved in an accident or sustained flood damage. As a Judge in Small Claims court, people often complained of car trouble after purchasing a used car “as is,” but as long as there is no fraud, it’s buyer beware situation, so do your homework before buying a used car.”

To learn more about Long Form Covid and other podcasts that Coralie Chun Matayoshi hosts, log onto khon2.com

What’s The Law:

www.khon2.com