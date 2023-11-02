Honolulu (KHON2) – Capitol Modern’s Sculpture Garden is home to art pieces and upcoming events.

Known as the former Armed Forces YMCA in the early 1900’s Capitol Modern’s Sculpture Garden used to be an area for veterans returning or recovering from deployment.

“In the early 2000’s we transformed this space into an actual gallery space of public art, it’s a work of art in itself. It’s on the 1st floor and holds some amazing works of contemporary art by Hawaiʻi artists,” says Karen Ewald, Executive Director of Capitol Modern Hawaiʻi State Art Museum.

In addition to the many art pieces in the Sculpture Garden, guests will be able to attend many of its events.

Ewald says, “We hold our free evening events in the garden and it is absolutely stunning. During our Jazz and First Friday events we welcome our performers and visitors alike to dance in the pool. You feel like you’re in a beautiful outdoor music club.”

Capitol Modern is open Monday thru Saturday from 10AM – 9PM.

Hawaiʻi State Art Museum:

250 S Hotel Street, Honolulu, HI 96813