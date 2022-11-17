Honolulu (KHON2) – Maui Ocean Center provides educational opportunities for visitors to learn about humpback whales migrating to Hawaii.

Hawaiian humpback whales are headed back from Alaska on their annual migration to spend the winter here in Hawaii, where guests at Maui Ocean Center can learn more.

“The Maui Ocean Center is a great place to come during whale season to learn about Humpbacks. Our Harbor Plaza offers incredible views of Ma’alaea Bay, where you can spot wild humpback whales doing aerial acrobatics from afar. Marine naturalists are stationed at the Lookout Ramp with binoculars to give each guest a closer look at the action,” says Jessica Colla, Director of Education, Maui Ocean Center.

The Maui Ocean Center complies with the Maui Ordinance, providing opportunities for visitors to learn about sea animals through interpretive displays, presentations and volunteer organizations such as NOAA.