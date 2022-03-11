Honolulu (KHON2) – Wet’n’Wild Hawaii is bringing the fun to Hawaii residents and visitors with Spring Break activities offered until March 27th.

As schools get ready for spring break, Hawaii families will be able to take advantage of the activities at Wet’n’Wild Hawaii for the future weeks to come.

“The Park will be open daily at 10:30a.m. for Spring Break. This is offered from March 11th through the 27th. We will even offer our popular Dive’N’Movies which will be double features, showing at noon and 6 p.m. on the park’s new 20-foot high definition LED TV wall screen. Guests can enjoy the show while floating in a tube or relaxing on the pool deck at Hawaiian Waters Wave Pool and enjoy extended hours until 8 p.m. with select rides open,” says Eddie Galdones, Marketing Director, Wet’n’Wild Hawaii.

Those looking for more comfort options at Wet’n’Wild Hawaii are encouraged to check out the parks’ VIP cabanas.

Galdones says, “We have 3 VIP cabanas above the wave pool with even more amenities like AC, flatscreen TV, private patio and more. There are cabanas throughout the park so it’s a great way to have a home base for the day and enjoy some privacy. Some cabanas overlook the kids play area, some around the wave pool. All come with a cooler filled with fresh fruit and bottled water, lounge chairs, patio chairs and 2 personal inner-tubes that you can take to any ride in the park. Your food gets delivered straight to you by your own personal server. Mobile ordering is available for all cabana guests.”

In addition to spring break festivities, guests can look forward to a new attraction for younger guests coming to Wet’n’Wild Hawaii in May.

“We are excited to unveil Lil Kahuna, an interactive play area that will include over 7,000 square feet of keiki play area, numerous slides, tipping buckets, and hundreds of water features. Launching in May, this will be a hit for guests of all ages, especially those 12 years of age and under. There will also be expanded private seating areas and additional cabanas for more Birthday Party event space,” says Galdones.

For Hawaii residents looking for employment opportunities, Wet’n’Wild Hawaii is now looking for candidates interested in joining the parks’ workforce.

Galdones says, “We look for those wanting to have fun and excite our guests with those rides. We have opportunities from maintenance, food and beverage and more.”

To learn more about Wet N Wild Hawaii’s employment opportunities and their upcoming spring activities, log onto the official website of Wet N Wild Hawaii.

Wet’n’Wild Hawaii:

www.wetnwildhawaii.com