Wet Okole Holiday Sale

Honolulu (KHON2) – Wet Okole offers car seat covers and other popular picks as part is its Holiday Sale.

“We are running our Holiday Sale starting Tuesday, November 23,” says Anela Souza-Lewis, Sales Associate / Wet Okole Hawaii. “We will have in-stock and ordered products marked down, we offer gift certificates that never expire and we will have a little something for everyone.”

Anela also showed off other products including a shirt and bag made by a new found company ‘Aloha Sew Sweet.’ It’s a small mother and daughter local company that is starting with making shirts and bags to match. They make great gifts!

You can check their website at https://www.wetokole.com/ or check their IG for updates.