Wet N Wild Summer Specials

Summer in the 808 is heating up with Wet N Wild. Dive n Movies has a full slate of flicks ready to roll during the twighlight hours.

And watching the movies are even cooler now with LED light-up tubes!

Guests can enjoy the movie while floating in a light-up tube or relaxing on the pool deck in a lawn chair or on a blanket. Kids get in FREE after 4 p.m. with a purchase of a $19.99 General Dive’n’Movie movie admission.

Video karaoke, food & drink specials all night long, and more!

Here is the full schedule of movies this summer.

July 6: Captain Marvel (PG-13)

July 13: Shazam (PG-13)

July 20: Bumblebee (PG-13)

July 27: The Incredibles 3 (PG)

On Kama‘aina Wednesdays, all residents with a valid state of Hawaii ID can experience all Wet‘n’Wild Hawaii has to offer for just $25 + tax (HALF-OFF admission) throughout the months of June, July and August.

And then there is the Big Kahuna special.

Buy one full day pass this summer and get the all-new Big Kahuna Pass and the whole rest of the year pays for itself.

This new pass has more than $600 in benefits throughout the year, including:

 Unlimited visits through December 31!

 FREE parking ($8 value per visit)

 FREE reserved stall (available on a first come, first served basis)

 FREE refillable sports bottle ($13 value) with $1.49 refills

 Two (2) FREE Bring-A-Friend admission ticket.

 FREE Flowrider Body Board Pass ($40 value)

 FREE admission to Twilight and Dive’n’Movie events

 FREE admission to exclusive pass-holder only events

 50% OFF at Chief’s Luau

 Two (2) 50% OFF Cabana coupon with each four passes purchased

 Discounted Bring-A-Friend ticket on select days all season

And don’t forget about cabana rentals.

The park has reserved seating areas for as low as $40 per day and cabanas near Keiki Kove.

Our newest cabana is the park’s VIP cottage, Hale Niu.

This premium cabana is the ultimate in relaxation, location and comfort.0

Located in the heart of the park overlooking Hawaiian Waters wave pool features the following amenities:

• Patio deck overlooking Hawaiian Waters Wave Pool

• Private entry into the shores of the wave pool

• 2 lounge chairs with side table

• 2 patio chairs

• Air conditioned room with:

• 5 foot counterspace

• dining table with four chairs

• mini-fridge with four bottled water and small fruit bowl

• 55″ satellite television

• Maximum capacity of 12 people

Check them out online at wetnwildhawaii.com

