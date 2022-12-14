Laulani Village is one of the largest neighborhood centers serving the Ewa Beach community. Laulani Village is conveniently located on the corner of Fort Weaver Road and Keaunui Drive and is home to many businesses including West Oahu Acupuncture. Using a handful of different services, which focuses a lot on Eastern Medicine, West Oahu Acupuncture can help with so many different ailments, but the most popular things that people visit for is help with pain. Some of the treatments include relief in low back, neck, shoulder, knee pain, and arthritis. As well as stress and anxiety, depression; digestion, acid reflux, gas, bloating, IBS, GERD; fertility and menopausal symptoms. Services include, Acupuncture, Herbal Medicine, Cupping, Massage Therapy, Red Light Therapy.

For more information visit their website at westoahuacupuncture.com or on social media @westoahuacupuncture.