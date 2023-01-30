“Weird Al” Yankovic is a pop culture icon and the biggest-selling comedy recording artist of all time, with classic song and music video parodies. He has been the recipient of numerous awards, including five Grammys®, out of sixteen total nominations, and a string of Gold and Platinum albums totaling over 12 million in career sales. Weird Al is heading to the islands and will be performing at the Blaisdell Concert Hall on Saturday, March 25th.

The tour marks Weird Al’s long-anticipated return to the concert stage after his hugely successful Strings Attached Tour in 2019 where he performed each night alongside a full symphony orchestra at iconic venues like Forest Hills Stadium, Red Rocks Amphitheatre and Wolf Trap. He recently finished his 2022 leg of the current Vanity Tour with sold out shows at Washington D.C.’s Kennedy Center and Carnegie Hall in New York City.

Weird Al won’t be arriving until next month, but joined Living808 via Zoom this morning.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 20th at 10:00 a.m. at www.bluenotehawaii.com, www.bampproject.com and www.ticketmaster.com.