Wedding Week: IMF Visions

IMF Visions has been in business for over 15 years and creating some of the most beautiful videos a bride and groom could ask for. Using state of the art technology and a little love, Ian Fernandez creates a lifetime of memories for the newly weds.

“One of the biggest mistakes a couple can make is not getting a professional videographer to film the wedding. It’s a video generation, if it’s not filmed it didn’t happen.”

We also asked Ian what some of the hot trends are.

“Your own Indie Film – Highly stylized editing a combination of Documentary and cinematic look and feel.

The new angles – Gone are the days of big bulky tripods.

Subtle Factor – Fly on the wall videographers

Same Day Edit – Instant video played during the reception

For pricing and availability visit www.imfvisions.com or head on down to the Hawaii Bridal Expo this weekend January 10th thru the 12th at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center