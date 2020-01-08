Wedding Week: Hawaii Bridal Expo 2020 Wedding Trends

Honolulu (KHON2) – New wedding trends for 2020 will be the main attraction for the Hawaii Bridal Expo, happening January 10-12 at the Blaisdell Exhibition Hall.

Jill Easley, Owner/Designer of Easley Designs Events and Florals and Hawaii Bridal Expo’s Brad Buckles showcased what’s new and exciting for weddings for Wedding Week on Living808.

“I am a fan of color and bright colors are back in,” says Easley. “Wild flowers and not so structured as well. Small personal details are still in.”

Trends for Brides include long long veils.

“When a bride walks out in her veil is seems to do something to our grooms,” adds Easley. “They take in a deep breath and that is usually when you see the emotion on their faces. The cathedral veil is back in and not only in our church weddings but the beach and outdoor weddings as well.”

Changing of dresses, patterns, and environmentally conscious wedding invitations, programs, and favors are popular.

You can meet with wedding vendors and try on dresses at the Hawaii Bridal Expo.

Website: www.bridesclub.com

Website: www.easleydesigns.com