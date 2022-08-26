We Buy Houses Hawaii does a lot of home renovations, and of course works with a lot of contractors. Daniel Kong, owner of We Buy Houses Hawaii joined us tips to share about homeowners looking to remodel or renovate their houses. Daniel shared three main tips for working with contractors.

Daniel shared his first tip about getting multiple quotes, “A good tip is to always get 3 bids. When you are looking to remodel your kitchen for instance, make sure you contact three different contractors and get 3 separate quotes for the work you want done. You want to get a feel for what its like to work with them, and also compare prices. Just remember, the cheapest price is not always the best!”

For the rest of his tips, watch the Living808 segment above!

To get more information and to contact We Buy Houses Hawaii, visit webuyhouseshawaii.com