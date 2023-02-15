John Veneri ventured out to the East side of Oahu to meet with Daniel Kong of We Buy Houses Hawaii again while working on yet another remodeling project. The crew was hard at work that will allow multi-family living. Projects that desperately need work in order to get a once unlivable space back on the market so that a Hawaii family can afford to stay in Hawaii and own a home.

“We have traditionally used banks from the mainland that will lend us money to buy these fixer uppers, but we pay some pretty high interest to do so. Right now we are paying about 12% in interest to do these projects. But recently, we had the idea of why pay these mainland banks so much in interest ? What if we could keep all of that local. So recently we have been partnering with friends and family and paying them that interest instead. »

