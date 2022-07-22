Daniel Kong, owner of We Buy Houses Hawaii, joined us today to talk about common issues his company runs into in regards to inherited property. He explained how a trust is a good way to make things move more smoothly for future inheritors.

Daniel explained, “ If you own a house, or any property, you should always put it into a trust. This does two important things for you. 1) It allows you to skip probate – your heirs don’t have to spend big money, and don’t have to go through the long, lengthy, time consuming process of probate. 2) It clears up any confusion about the inheritance. Often times after a loved one passes away, it is already a difficult time. Add in trying to figure out who a house should go to, and you have a recipe for disaster. If you would simply put any house or property you own, into a trust you avoid all of this.”



For more real estate tips and help, contact We Buy Houses Hawaii at webuyhouseshawaii.com.