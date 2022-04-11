“Pidgin Guerilla” Lee A. Tonouchi’s book about the relationship of an Okinawan “faddah” and his son in Hawai‘i, delves into the nuances of an Okinawan family. Staging the poems from Tonouchiʻs award-winning poetry book Significant Moments in da Life of Oriental Faddah and Son, the play highlights the values of the Uchinānchu or Okinawan immigrants and their descendants in Hawai‘i.

Dylan Pomaika’i Leming is one of the original actors starring in the play.

“This was my first Paliku show and we were taken to the Kennedy Festival (Jeremy won a national dramaturgy award) and the show won 6 Po’okelas at the last Hawaii State theatre ceremony. Since then, Taurie’s cast me in 7 shows, I’ve gained incredible experience onstage, audition monologues, headshots—its more like a conservatory where we all get individualized help, advice and opportunities.”

The ‘Oriental Faddah and Son’ will be at Palikū Theatre, live, in-person on the Windward Community College Campus from April 21st to May 1st, with free parking all around campus and you can go to palikutheatre.com or call 808 235 – 7315 for tickets and information.