Honolulu (KHON2) – Hawaii Theatre and KHON2 will host the first of its kind Emmy viewing party at the iconic theatre Sunday, September 22nd for the 71st Annual awards show.

The theatre invites up to 1,300 people to watch the action live with red-carpet arrivals starting at 6pm and prizes throughout the show, which starts at 7pm.

KHON’s own Kamaka Pili and Brook Lee will host the event.

You’re encouraged to glam it up to look like a star.

Hawaii Theatre President and CEO Gregory Dunn talked about everything that’s happening for the first Emmy viewing party on Living808 and how you could win tickets to Hawaii Theatre events throughout the year.

RSVP online for the free event.

Website: www.hawaiitheatre.com <http://www.hawaiitheatre.com>

Hawaii Theatre decided to hold the Emmy viewing party “to support and recognize our local television arts and science, especially with the continued success of Hawaii 5-0 and the new Magnum PI,” says Dun. “A fun fact – the original Hawaii 5-0 won an Emmy Award for the show’s theme song.”

The Hawaii Theatre Center was established in 1984 as a private nonprofit organization to restore and operate the historic Hawaii Theatre as a multi-purpose performance facility for artistic, cultural, entertainment and educational events and to promote the redevelopment of the downtown Honolulu/Chinatown area. Opened on September 6, 1922 as the flagship of Consolidated Amusement Company, the 1,400-seat Hawaii Theatre is listed on both the State and National Registers of Historic Places. It reopened in 1996 after an extensive restoration and has been recognized by the League of Historic American Theatres as the 2005 Outstanding Historic Theatre in America. In 2006, Hawaii Theatre Center received a National Preservation Honor Award from the National Trust for Historic Preservation.