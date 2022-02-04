Watch “Taste Our Love For Hawaii” on KHON

KHON will start airing a new series called “Taste Our Love For Hawaii”.

Hashi is a digital platform of curated culinary stories featuring the global network of Hawai‘i Food & Wine Festival ambassadors and talent like chefs, winemakers, mixologists and producers. It brings people together and connects them through food and culture. “Hashi” is the Japanese word for chopsticks, but also the word for bridge—connecting food from one’s dish to the mouth; visually reminiscent of a bridge. Food unites us and through ingredients, recipes, preparation methods and food traditions, we cultivate a cultural identity. It bridges cultures while preserving them. Through Hashi, we explore the connection between food and culture in Hawai‘i, and beyond, looking at the stories behind our local ingredients, chefs, farmers, fishermen, ranchers, purveyors, communities and policymakers.

We asked Raphael Lunetta, Chef and Owner of Lunetta in Santa Monica, CA what the vision of behind the show.

‘Through Hashi Media, the media division of Hashi, we worked with Makaha Studios to create an original video series, “Taste Our Love For Hawai‘i,” that brings the culinary and cultural stories of Hawai‘i to life on screen. Hosted by the Hawai‘i Food & Wine founders, chefs Alan Wong and Roy Yamaguchi, as well as myself, the series explores and spotlights the natural beauty and bounty of our islands through the lens of chefs. Each episode tells a personal story of a chef or chefs, while also showcasing the diversity agricultural resources and products grown, caught and raised here in our islands. It explores our culinary and cultural traditions, from ancient Hawaiian practices to the fusion of flavors we see today.’

“Taste Our Love For Hawai‘i” is a four-part series with half-hour episodes. You can watch the show this Sunday February 6th at 7pm on KHON2 and will simultaneously stream on KHON2.com live events page.