Watch Hokulea Documentary Moananuiākea & Meet Navigator Educators in Kailua Oct. 26

Honolulu (KHON2) – The inspirational three-year-long worldwide voyage of Hokulea will be celebrated with free film screenings featuring the documentary Moananuiākea: One Ocean, One People, One Canoe.

The public is invited to enjoy a free film screening on Oct. 26 at Kailua Beach Park from 5:30 to 9 pm.

Kailua is home to Hokulea crew members Haunani Kane, Kaleo Wong, and Brad Wong.

Beyond their contributions to the Worldwide Voyage, these young “Hometown Heroes” are also active in efforts to make positive impacts in their own communities.

OHA and partners launched the E Hoʻokanaka! Effort to celebrate emerging leaders in the Hawaiian community by sharing the stories of young ʻōiwi leaders who are making positive impacts in their communities.

The next screening is set for Nov. 17 in Hilo at the Palace Theatre where Hometown Heroes Kaʻiulani Murphy, Pōmai Bertelmann & Pua Lincoln will be featured.

A Meet & Greet Mixer will happen prior to the screenings.

This is where youth from the community will be able to meet their featured “Hometown Heroes,” hear their moʻolelo about the voyage, and learn about the work they are doing in their communities.

In Kailua, Mea ‘ai pono from Hale Kealoha will be there and have a voter registration table where people can get registered to vote and help shape their community by voting for elected leaders that make decisions for our communities.

We invite people to learn more at www.oha.org/ehookanaka

Kai’ulani Murphy, Hokule’a Navigator and educator says she gained valuable leadership lessons about building the right team.

E Ho’okanaka Presents:

Moananuiākea: One Ocean, One People, One Canoe

Saturday, Oct. 26

Kailua Beach Park

5:30 pm to 9 pm.

FREE!

www.oha.org/ehookanaka