Watanabe Floral Prepares for Valentine’s Day With Special Gifts and Offerings

(Honolulu-KHON2) Watanabe Floral is bringing the love to Hawaii residents on the days leading up to Valentine’s Day.

Watanabe Floral is inviting Hawaii residents down to their store on Nimitz to shop from a variety of Valentine’s arrangements and gifts.

“Valentine’s Day is one of our busiest days of the year, and for this upcoming Valentines Day we are offering Valentine’s themed floral arrangements, gifts, and beautifully-decorated gift boxes. We even offer candy to go with your floral arrangements,” says Monty Pereira, Watanabe Floral’s general manager.

According or Pereira, customers put in their Valentine’s Day orders in advance, in which the team At Watanabe Floral will offer free delivery to select locations on Oahu.

pereira says, “Starting Wednesday, February 9th, we will provide free delivery with any Valentine’s arrangements to select locations.”

Those looking to learn more about Watanabe Floral’s free Valentine’s delivery service, and to browse their selection of floral arrangements, can do so via the official website of Watanabe Floral.

Watanabe Floral

www.WatanabeFloral.com

Phone: (808) 832-9360

Address:

Watanabe Floral, Inc.

1618 N. Nimitz Hwy

Honolulu, HI. 96817