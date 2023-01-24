Honolulu (KHON2) – Watanabe Floral is celebrating Valentine’s Day from February 10th to 15th.

“We always believe the best way to celebrate occasions with flowers is to deliver the flowers early in the week so they can enjoy it for a long period of time! Also, the product is as fresh as possible earlier in the week so the quality is awesome and the deliveries normally arrive earlier,” says Monty Pereira, GM and Sales & Marketing Director.

On Tuesday, February 14th, Watanabe Floral will have a Drive-Thru pick-up in the back parking lot to help customers avoid lines.

Watanabe Floral:

1607 Hart Street, Honolulu, HI 96817

Website: www.watanabefloral.com