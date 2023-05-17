Now that Mother’s Day has passed, flower shops across the state and west coast are gearing up for the flood of celebrations during graduation season. Watanabe Floral’s Marketing Director Monty Pereira says they have been busy getting ready as graduation ceremonies are back to being normal now that the pandemic restrictions have ended.

But with demand being so high and having come off of the second busiest day for flower shops in Mother’s Day, supply has run low and the concern is, will there be enough supply?

“There are a number of reasons for a shortage of Lei. First, locally, the recent rains have damaged multiple local farms that produce flowers for popular local Lei. Secondly, most of the orchid Lei in Hawaiʻi, actually comes from Thailand. Issues with farms still not up to pre-covid levels are hurting availability as is the demand for Lei from across the USA now, where Lei is more prevalent at graduations. Finally, last year there was a huge influx of Agriculture confiscations that we hope will not happen again this year.”

So with the shortage of flowers for lei, shops are coming up with alternatives.

“We have an assortment of items to offer from Candy Lei, Gummy Lei, Giant Fortune Cookie Lei, Feather Lei and even ceramic Lei in addition to hundreds of pre-made rose bouquets in singles, 3 stems, 6 stems and dozens. Of course we’ll also have a wide range of graduation balloons available as well!”

Monty warns new supply comes in every day so it’s best to visit your local flower shop in person. You can find Watanabe Floral online at watanabefloral.com and at the showroom at 1618 N. Nimitz Hwy, Honolulu, Hawaiʻi 96817 or call (808) 832-9360.